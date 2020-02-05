Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to press lawmakers on his priorities in his State of the State speech Wednesday, including his ideas for improving public education and fighting violent crime.
The Republican governor released snippets of his prepared speech in advance of his noon appearance before the General Assembly in Annapolis.
The excerpts included a request for lawmakers to work with him on improving public education without raising taxes. Lawmakers are looking at how to raise billions to implement recommendations from the state’s Kirwan Commission, which studied ways to improve the public school system.
Hogan has repeatedly blasted lawmakers for promoting the Kirwan reforms — such as raising teacher salaries, expandeding prekindergarten and improving career and college preparation — without having a funding plan.
“I stand here today ready and willing to continue working alongside you to ensure that every single child in our state has access to a great education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to live in,” Hogan planned to say, according to his prepared remarks. “But instead of continuing to simply debate how much more we should spend, let’s have productive discussions about how we can hold local school systems accountable for the billions of state tax dollars we are already investing.”
Hogan also planned to talk about an “urgent crisis” of violent crime in Baltimore, where there have been more than 300 homicides for each of the past five years.
“The time has come for Baltimore City to finally take back its streets and communities once and for all, and they simply cannot do it without decisive action from this General Assembly,” Hogan planned to say.
Hogan, Republican lawmakers and Democratic lawmakers have all proposed bills aimed at either further punishing criminals or preventing crime. One area of common ground may be stiffening penalties for those who intimidate witnesses to prevent them from testifying.
Senate President Pro Tem Melony Griffith of Prince George’s County will deliver a Democratic response to the speech.