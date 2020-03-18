Sports betting bill moves forward in Maryland legislature’s final hours; ‘disparity study’ added

A stripped-down version of a bill to let voters decide on legalizing sports betting is moving through the General Assembly in the final hours of the legislature’s abbreviated session.
Baltimore Del. Nick Mosby maneuvered for a bill that does not specify which companies would be able to apply for a license. Instead, if voters approve sports betting during the November election, state lawmakers would then determine who would be eligible to offer betting.
That decision would be informed by a “disparity study” that would be required to be done to determine whether racial minorities or women face a disadvantage in participating in the betting industry. If that’s the case, lawmakers could include provisions in their plans that would give preference to underrepresented groups in the licensing process.
Mosby said Tuesday that he was concerned that the version of the bill that was moving forward would have allowed sports betting licenses to go largely to rich, white men. The bill would have created licenses for casinos, thoroughbred racetracks and the Washington Redskins football stadium in Prince George’s County. The Ravens were said to be interested in a license, as well, though team officials would not comment.
Each licensee would be able to offer in-person sports betting as well as an affiliated online or app-based service.
“It just compounded the concentration of wealth by limiting competition,” said Mosby, a Baltimore Democrat. “They were literally going to give licenses to individuals who are already seated around the table.”
The House of Delegates on late Tuesday voted 129-3 without debate to approve the sports betting bill, as lawmakers worked through scores of bills ahead of a self-imposed deadline to adjourn their session Wednesday.
The bill now moves to the state Senate, which would need to agree to the changes for the bill to be successful.
Del. Michele Guyton, a Baltimore County Democrat, said she was worried that the Maryland State Fair in Timonium would get shut out of the opportunity for a betting license, but she offered support for Mosby’s changes.
The nonprofit state fair is home to an aging track and other facilities that need updates, and the fair’s leaders had hoped getting a sports betting license would help raise money for renovations.
Maryland has used a disparity study once before to consider licensing companies in an emerging industry.
When medical cannabis was first legalized, the majority of licenses went to nonminority companies. After a disparity study confirmed that minorities were at a disadvantage in applying for licenses, lawmakers in 2018 created a second round of licenses that gave extra points in the application process to minority-owned businesses.
Those licenses have not been awarded, amid concerns about other problems in the application process.