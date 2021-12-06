Maryland lawmakers convene special session to approve new congressional boundaries

By the end of the week, Democratic leaders plan to approve a new map that’s somewhat less convoluted than the state’s current congressional map — widely viewed as among the most gerrymandered in the nation — but will keep seven of the state’s eight seats safely in Democratic hands. Under the proposed map that’s already won the backing of top Democrats, the state’s lone congressional district currently held by a Republican, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, would also become more competitive.