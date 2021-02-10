Maryland speaker makes case during House Judiciary Committee hearing for policing overhaul

Marilyn Mosby and Aisha Braveboy, the state’s attorneys in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, respectively, were among the dozens of supporters who spoke in favor of the package. Mosby argued that the changes would help dismantle systems “intentionally constructed to prevent police accountability” and, by repealing the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, would remove a legal barrier that “for years tied the hands of the police department from being able to rid themselves of problematic officers.”