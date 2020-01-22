If Maryland legalizes sports betting, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder appears to want a piece of the action.
Snyder was in Annapolis on Tuesday for meetings with top state lawmakers about whether he could have a sports betting operation if he builds a new football stadium in the state.
“He laid out his vision for us, for what he saw in terms of the new stadium development for the professional football team,” said Del. Dereck Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat.
The meeting included “some discussion of sports betting,” Davis said.
Snyder’s meetings and pursuit of sports betting were first reported by The Washington Post.
The Post quoted unnamed lawmakers who said Snyder indicated he would keep the NFL team in Maryland if a new stadium could offer sports betting to fans.
Redskins officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
Snyder did not meet with Gov. Larry Hogan or his staff this week, but the two have discussed stadium options and sports betting previously, according to a spokesman.
House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, declined to comment through a spokeswoman.
Snyder and the Redskins have been looking for options to replace FedEx Field in Landover for some time.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers will again consider whether to legalize sports betting and gambling in the state. Past efforts to legalize sports betting have failed, but some see it as a way to raise money for improvements to public schools.
In 2017, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reached a tentative agreement to swap state parkland in Western Maryland with federal parkland in Prince George’s County as a possible site for a new Redskins stadium. The site would have been at Oxon Cove Park, which is near the Potomac River and the National Harbor complex.
That deal fell apart in early 2019.