From the pandemic to policing, Maryland lawmakers pushed through significant legislation in session that stayed busy from start to finish

In a frantic rush of lawmaking on Monday, Maryland’s lawmakers capped a legislative session in which they spent billions to help the state rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, enacted sweeping reforms to policing practices and expanded options for voting by mail in the state.
For hours at a stretch, lawmakers pushed green and red buttons — mostly green — as hundreds of bills crossed the legislative finish line on a day known in Annapolis by the Latin term, “Sine Die.”
In one of their most significant final day actions, lawmakers set up the rules for legalized gambling on sports through nearly 100 in-person and online venues — a move made possible after voters gave their blessing to the concept in last fall’s general election. They hope to get the new arm of the gambling industry up and running in time for the NFL season.
Democratic leaders heralded the session as both productive and progressive, one that they say attacked problems that have plagued Marylanders for years, as well as new issues brought to light by the pandemic. Lawmakers started this year’s 90-day session with unusual urgency, and sent major legislation to provide pandemic relief and increase funding to the state’s historically Black colleges and universities to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan within the first two months.
“We’ve worked hard to focus on our priorities and to make sure those got done,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “We’ve done the best we could in a really extraordinary situation.”
Chief among what Democrats count as their accomplishments was a series of bills known collectively as the Maryland Police Accountability Act. The act sets new limits on when police officers are allowed to use force, creates penalties for officers who violate those standards, establishes a new disciplinary procedure for officers accused of wrongdoing that gives civilians a significant role in the process and forms an independent investigative unit for cases where civilians die in police custody. It also allows the public release of complaints and disciplinary records, currently kept confidential.
Hogan vetoed some of those measures last week, but lawmakers voted to overturn those vetoes less than 24 hours later.
“This was the best product that the legislative process could pass and implement,” said Ferguson, who allowed that it’s likely the law will be tweaked in future years.
Many who had a stake in the policing bills walked away disappointed.
The Fraternal Order of Police and many Republicans said the result would be officers leaving their jobs, and departments struggling to recruit officers.
Advocates for reforms, including groups that have pushed for years for changes, said the act doesn’t go far enough in holding bad officers accountable. The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability issued a statement Monday saying the package “does not meet the moment” because there’s not enough civilian oversight of discipline and it does not ban officers from working in public schools.
Early in the session, lawmakers took they hope will help people and businesses emerge from the pandemic. Early in the session, they worked with Hogan on the RELIEF Act, which sent checks to certain workers with low and moderate incomes, expanded a tax credit that those workers benefit from, gave a tax break to those receiving unemployment and provided breaks and other aid to businesses.
Meanwhile, it took until the session’s final days for lawmakers to reach an agreement to set aside some sports betting licenses for in-person sites to specific businesses. In the deal struck over the weekend, those sites include casinos, thoroughbred race tracks, certain off-track betting and bingo facilities and the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team stadiums. They also will allow about 30 more in-person betting locations and up to 60 licenses for mobile and online betting. On Monday, the Senate approved the deal unanimously, while the House voted 122-16 to approve it.
Lawmakers put the finishing touches on an array of initiatives, ranging from allowing restaurants to continue selling takeout alcoholic drinks to restructuring leadership of the Maryland Environmental Service following a six-figure payout to its ex-director. A bill requiring the state to develop a two-year plan for handling the coronavirus pandemic, including a road map for vaccinating residents and studying how to modernize the state’s public health system, also will head to the governor’s desk.
The administration of Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore won permission in the session’s closing hours to place a pair of traffic cameras on the city’s stretch of the Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83 to slap fines on speeders, a safety measure that’s also forecast to bring in millions of dollars.
Another bill passed by lawmakers Monday afternoon would bar courts from charging monitoring fees to poor Marylanders placed on home detention while awaiting trial on criminal charges.
But many bills remained in limbo on the final day, as patience wore thin among lawmakers. As evening fell, final votes were outstanding on several consequential measures, including a bill that would remove the governor from having the final say in granting parole to prisoners sentenced to life and another that would expand protections for tenants facing eviction.
At a Monday afternoon news conference on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion, across the street from the State House, Hogan declared the session to be the best of the seven held since he’s been in office. He praised the General Assembly for working in a bipartisan fashion on the RELIEF Act, which he trumpeted in particular for its tax cuts, and the state budget.
“We’ve really set an example for the rest of the country and folks in Washington down the road,” Hogan said of the passage of those bills.
But the wide Democratic majorities both chambers dealt the governor plenty of defeats during the session, as well. Lawmakers all but ignored several of Hogan’s stated priorities — a violent crime bill, tax cuts for retirees and redistricting reform to end gerrymandering — while overriding dozens of vetoes on everything from pay rates on state-funded construction to an ambitious and costly overhaul of state education funding.
Hogan vowed Monday to exercise his veto power again on still-pending immigration bills that he derided as “sanctuary legislation.” The measures would ban jails from housing immigration detainees and limit when state and local officials can cooperate with federal immigration enforcement agents.
Inside the State House, tempers flared at moments as lawmakers got tied up in debates over procedure during final hourslong floor sessions in both the House and the Senate.
The Senate stalled for a while on a bill to increase the fees that landlords pay when they file court papers to evict tenants, with Democrats shooting down a last-minute attempt by Republicans to rewrite the legislation.
And as of the afternoon, the House and Senate remained far apart on a bill to make the state’s goals for curbing greenhouse gas emissions more ambitious. Sen. Paul Pinsky, the bill’s sponsor, sought a conference committee to iron out the details, though he acknowledged it might be hard as the hours wore on.
“Yes, it’s late and we’re a little disappointed we’re stuck on the 90th day on this discussion,” said Pinsky, a Prince George’s County Democrat who chairs an environmental committee.
Lawmakers were, perhaps, worn down by 89 days of work that started much more quickly and seriously than most sessions. Instead of a gradual ramp-up of work, they dove in on key issues and never let up, with the threat of the virus sickening lawmakers or staff a constant concern.
Lawmakers also struggled through changes to their work necessitated by the pandemic, including holding bill hearings via Zoom. The House sent half its members to an “annex chamber” down the street from the State House to allow for social distancing, while the Senate chamber was a maze of clear plastic partitions around desks that made it difficult for senators to see and hear each other.
House Minority Leader Del. Nic Kipke said flatly: “This is the worst session I’ve experienced in 15 years.” The lack of personal interaction hindered collaboration and compromise, according to the Anne Arundel County Republican.
Latest Politics
“The inability for people to engage each other on a basic human level, I think harmed the process,” he said. “There were plenty of times where people had hard feelings because there was a little bit less of a willingness to work together.”