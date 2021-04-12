From the pandemic to policing, Maryland lawmakers pushed through significant legislation in session that stayed busy from start to finish

Meanwhile, it took until the session’s final days for lawmakers to reach an agreement to set aside some sports betting licenses for in-person sites to specific businesses. In the deal struck over the weekend, those sites include casinos, thoroughbred race tracks, certain off-track betting and bingo facilities and the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team stadiums. They also will allow about 30 more in-person betting locations and up to 60 licenses for mobile and online betting. On Monday, the Senate approved the deal unanimously, while the House voted 122-16 to approve it.