Positive results for COVID on rapid tests at State House complex; multiple Maryland senators miss floor session

Positive results from “several” rapid coronavirus tests at the State House complex kept a number of senators off the chamber floor Tuesday and in a precautionary quarantine as lawmakers awaited the results of more accurate tests.
Senate President Bill Ferguson announced the positive results to the Senate chamber and said public health officials have begun extensive contact tracing of anyone potentially exposed to the virus.
Nine of the Senate’s 47 members were missing from the chamber at the start of an 11 a.m. floor session, although it wasn’t clear how many of those received positive results and how many were quarantining as a precaution because they were a close contact of a potential case.
The rapid tests are a valuable tool because of the speed of the results, but are less accurate than traditional polymerase chain reaction tests. Ferguson said he’d been in touch with the Anne Arundel County Health Department and expected to receive the PCR results by Tuesday evening.
Maryland senators are required to test for coronavirus at least twice a week under the chamber’s protocols, which are aimed at limiting the risk of an outbreak during the 90-day legislative session in Annapolis. There is no similar requirement for the House, although many members have also regularly submitted to tests.
Over the past two months, a few members of the House of Delegates have gone into precautionary quarantines, but so far no delegates have tested positive on a PCR test, said a spokesperson for House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones.
The Senate planned to move forward with its business, Ferguson said, but “we will make adjustments immediately and accordingly” if further tests confirm any infections among senators or staff members at the General Assembly.
“This is what we planned for. From the very outset, this was about risk mitigation,” Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, told his fellow senators. “All of the plans and operations that we put together were built around the possibility, and the challenges of trying to legislate in the midst of a pandemic, and so we will continue to err on the side of health and caution.”
He said he believed the Senate’s operations will be able to continue in a situation with the least risk to those involved and pledged to “update everyone as soon as we have additional information.”
Ferguson noted that the rapid tests used at the State House are about 80% accurate for positives but are only designed to be used as a screening indicator.
Latest Politics
“The good news is that the reliability challenge is on the false positive side, not the false negative,” Ferguson said.