Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vowed Thursday to oppose a proposed change in the sales tax that would drop the rate but charge it on an array of services from landscaping to lawyers.
“It’s not ever going happen while I’m governor, I can promise you,” the Republican governor said during a State House news conference.
Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill earlier in the day to expand the sales tax, saying that would raise billions of dollars for improving public schools while having a minimal impact on most Maryland families. The rate would go from 6% to 5%, but it would apply to a vastly broader range of businesses and services.
The eventual $2.6 billion per year that would come from the expanded sales tax could be earmarked for paying for school improvements recommended by the Kirwan Commission, such as increased teacher pay, expanded prekindergarten and more support for schools in low-income neighborhoods. Lawmakers have spent the first half of the 90-day General Assembly session weighing proposals for how to raise money for the Kirwan recommendations.
“The bottom line is: This is one way we can fully fund our schools,” said Del. Eric Luedtke, a Montgomery County Democrat who is the bill’s chief sponsor.
Luedtke said the bill doesn’t break an earlier pledge from the General Assembly’s Democratic presiding officers that they would not approve an across-the-board sales tax increase.
“The leadership pledged we wouldn’t increase the rates,” Luedtke said. “In this bill, we’d be lowering the rates. That would put us below every neighboring state, except Delaware.” Delaware does not impose a state sales tax.
Hogan said collecting more sales tax would erase economic gains made in the state during his tenure as governor.
“This would destroy everything we’ve done for five years,” Hogan said. “It would destroy our economy.”
And representatives from some industries that would be required to collect sales tax for the first time began expressing concerns.
Tom Hood, chief executive officer of the Maryland Association of CPAs, argued the tax would be more difficult to enforce than legislators envision. If an accountant is serving a client who owns gas stations in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., it is unclear what state the service is being delivered from and what state the service is delivered to, he said.
That same geographical challenge could put Maryland accountants at a competitive disadvantage, Hood said, as few other states charge a similar tax. If Maryland were to enact one, businesses and residents could go elsewhere for accounting services, he said.
Hood urged lawmakers to remember the majority of Maryland’s CPA firms are small businesses. Of the 8,000 firms the association represents, 75% have fewer than 20 employees, he said.
“Is this the right time to do this kind of taxation that will in fact hit small businesses?” he asked.
The Maryland State Bar Association is “vehemently” opposed to the proposed tax, said executive director Victor Velazquez, who argued it would run “counter” to due process rights in the U.S. Constitution. Legal services are unlike other services because clients are paying to have their rights represented and advocated for, Velezquez said.
“Certainly, access to justice is impacted,” he said. “If someone who is injured gets a settlement for compensation, to then have to pay taxes on that settlement is counter to everything reasonable in the eyes of the public.”
Velazquez said the association’s legal team is reviewing the language of the proposed bill, but he said the proposal is particularly concerning because it’s “wrapped in the cloak of the Kirwan Commission,” he said.
“The objective seems applaudable and we take no position on it,” Velazquez said, referring to the educational recommendations. “But we don’t want this to just be incorporated in large omnibus legislation that has the impact of raising taxes for the public.”
Separately, state lawmakers also are considering bills that would apply the sales tax to digital goods such as e-books and downloaded songs, create a new tax on digital advertising and increase the tax on tobacco and nicotine products. They’re also weighing whether to legalize sports gambling as a way to raise money.
Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.