One change removes a future source of funding for repaying the bonds to address concerns about the original plan, which would have taken money intended for the state’s Education Trust Fund. The original plan would have switched the use of casino funds dedicated to horse racing in the state to paying the bonds for the tracks. Under the legislation, the state now would be required to contribute $17 million a year from the lottery. The casino money set aside for horse racing would sunset and those funds would go to education.