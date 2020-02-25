Maryland lawmakers are considering an ambitious $375 million plan to renovate Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park, two historic horse racing tracks. Here are key elements of the plan.
Two tracks would be overhauled
Laurel Park would be renovated first, and would continue to be the focus of year-round thoroughbred horse racing in Maryland. It would get new track surfaces, a new clubhouse, improved stables and better housing for track workers.
While Laurel is renovated, all racing would be held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Then Pimlico would get an overhaul. And instead of a racing-focused facility, Pimlico would be renovated into a multi-use facility that would be used most of the year for youth sports events, festivals and the like.
Each spring, the Maryland Jockey Club would use Pimlico to run a short racing meet with the Preakness Stakes as the centerpiece. The Maryland Jockey Club would build temporary seating and tents each year to accommodate the large Preakness crowd.
The Stronach Group, which owns the jockey club and the tracks, would give up ownership of the properties. Pimlico would be turned over to Baltimore City, or an entity designated by the city. Laurel Park, likewise, would be turned over to Anne Arundel County, or an entity designated by the county.
Land around Pimlico would be sectioned into parcels that could be sold for development by the city or the city-designated entity.
The Maryland Jockey Club would be required to have at least 180 racing days each year, between Laurel and Pimlico.
The Bowie Training Center would be turned into a park
Stronach’s shuttered training facility in Bowie would be turned over to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and the City of Bowie for use as sports fields and parkland. The bill allows for Bowie to enter into an agreement with Bowie State University so the university could use the “active recreational facilities” on the land.
The Bowie Training Center was not included in the original plan unveiled last fall, but was added after negotiations. Neighbors had raised concerns that the shuttered training center might be redeveloped in a way that would worsen traffic and harm the environment.
Money would be borrowed to pay for the renovations
The Maryland Stadium Authority would borrow money up front to pay for most of the work, in the form of bonds that would be sold on the market.
The total amount of the work is $375 million — $180 million at Pimlico and $155 million at Laurel.
Up to $375 million worth of bonds would be paid back over 30 years using $17 million per year from the Maryland Lottery.
The lottery would get some help coming up with that annual $17 million bond repayment. Each year, the lottery would get help coming up with that $17 million in the form of $5 million from a slots-funded account that is used to fatten purses for winning horses, $3.5 million of slots money that usually goes to community grants and a certain portion of slots money that usually goes to racetrack upgrades.
This financial plan differs from what was initially announced last fall.
There’s also a tax break included
The plan calls for a break on the sales tax for construction equipment and other materials that will be used in redeveloping Laurel and Pimlico.
Lawmakers have approved a similar sales tax exemption for other large projects, such as the redevelopment of an old steel mill in Sparrows Point into Tradepoint Atlantic, an industrial and logistics hub.
Lawmakers must pass a new law to make this happen
Because the plan relies on state money, a change in state law is needed. Lawmakers have introduced the “Racing and Community Development Act,” a 41-page bill that lays out the financial details.
Identical bills have been introduced in the House of Delegates and the state Senate.
The House’s Ways and Means Committee and the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee are reviewing the bills first. If the committees approve the bills, they would move to the full House and Senate for consideration.
Gov. Larry Hogan has not offered support or opposition to the plan, but has said he recognizes the importance of horse racing and keeping the Preakness Stakes in Maryland.
“I’ve always said I’d like to see the Preakness stay here in Baltimore," Hogan said when the bills were introduced in early February. "It has such a history and tradition here. I think it’s important to the city.”
The plan has key supporters, though some have questions
The proposal was worked out between officials with the Stronach Group and Baltimore City’s government after Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Stronach executive Belinda Stronach had a meeting at the 2019 Preakness. At that time, the city was suing Stronach in an effort to block the company from shutting down Pimlico and moving the Preakness Stakes. Young agreed to drop the lawsuit, which kicked off months of negotiations.
The state senator and delegates representing the Pimlico area are supporting the bill. So are Young, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.
Latest Politics
Some questions have been raised about the details of the plan. Some Republicans have suggested that instead of turning the track properties over to the city and Anne Arundel County, it would be better for the Maryland Stadium Authority to own and manage the properties.