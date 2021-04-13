Maryland Gov. Hogan to sign off on dozens of new laws

Hours after Maryland lawmakers adjourned their annual session, Gov. Larry Hogan plans to sign off on dozens of new laws on Tuesday, including measures that set standards for compensating the wrongly incarcerated and restructuring the leadership of the Maryland Environmental Service.
The Republican governor will be joined by the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson. Typically bill signings also involve a parade of lawmakers and advocates who file through the State House to pose for photos as their bills are signed. Because of the coronavirus that is still spreading through Maryland, the trio will have a limited audience.
The bills being signed into law include the Walter Lomax Act, which sets guidelines for how much money the state must pay individuals who have been wrongly convicted and sent to prison.
It’s named for a man who spent nearly four decades in prison before having his sentence commuted and later having his conviction wiped from his record. It took five years after Lomax was formally exonerated before he was awarded about $3 million.
Maryland lacked a system for calculating payments to exonerees, and each person had been handled on a case-by-case basis. Hogan had blamed the legislature for not passing a law setting up a system for payments.
Another bill being signed into law restructures the board of directors of the Maryland Environmental Service, an agency thrown into the spotlight last year after The Baltimore Sun reported the service’s ex-director, Roy McGrath, was granted a payout worth about $238,000 when he left to become Hogan’s chief of staff. McGrath resigned less than a week after The Sun’s first report, and lawmakers continue to investigate his tenure at the environmental service.
The bill bans the type of severance payment that McGrath received and also removes the MES executive director from the board of directors, a move intended to give the board greater oversight over the director.
Other bills that will be signed include a measure creating an Office of Statewide Broadband and another that will allow voters to decide whether the state’s top appeals courts should be renamed the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Appellate Court of Maryland.
All told, state lawmakers passed 817 pieces of legislation this year.
Hogan twice held signing ceremonies during the recently completed General Assembly session. He was joined by a handful of lawmakers and media when he signed into law the RELIEF Act, which sent checks to low-income workers, expanded a tax credit that helps those workers, eliminated income taxes on unemployment benefits, created tax breaks for businesses and spent millions on other pandemic aid programs.
He also held a large event at Bowie State University to celebrate the passage of a bill that will spend $577 million over 10 years to settle a long-running federal lawsuit that alleged disparate treatment of the state’s public historically Black universities.