A bill to require background checks for private sales of rifles and shotguns is moving toward a final vote in the Maryland House of Delegates next week.
The bill has been debated in fits and starts in the House of Delegates this week. After making a few tweaks to the bill on Friday, delegates advanced the bill to the final vote.
The bill requires that private sales and transfers of long guns be subject to a federal background check conducted by a licensed firearms dealer.
It’s a chief priority of the advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which blanketed Annapolis with hundreds of members making their case to lawmakers on Thursday.
Supporters argue that Americans overwhelmingly support universal background checks for gun purchases. In Maryland, only sales of long guns from licensed gun dealers are subject to a federal background check, which supporters consider to be a “loophole” that should be closed.
Buyers of handguns in Maryland are required to obtain a state license that involves a training course and a more extensive background check.
The bill also has been heavily lobbied by groups that advocate for gun owners. Opponents have said the bill would place a burdensome requirement on law-abiding gun owners while doing nothing to prevent the majority of homicides and shootings, which are committed with handguns.
Versions of the long gun background check bill passed both the House of Delegates and the state Senate last year, but the measure did not become law after the two chambers did not work out the differences between the bills.
The Senate has not yet taken action on its version of the long gun background check bill this year. A public hearing is scheduled for next week.