The legislation stems from three years of research conducted by the so-called Kirwan Commission ― nicknamed after its chairman, former University System of Maryland Chancellor William “Brit” Kirwan ― which has studied school systems around the world to bring those ideas to Maryland. A Kirwan Commission report calls for dozens of additional programs, including expanding prekindergarten to more students; tougher standards and higher salaries for teachers, including a starting salary of $60,000; more vocational training programs in high schools, and more support for schools with high concentrations of students from poor families.