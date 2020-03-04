The Maryland House of Delegates is on track to approve a sweeping overhaul of public education by the end of the week.
The bill would adjust the state’s funding formulas for public schools and expand programs such as career- and college-prep for high schoolers, prekindergarten for low-income children and services for schools in impoverished neighborhoods. It also would boost teacher training and pay.
The recommendations came from the Kirwan Commission, which spent three years studying how to improve the state’s public schools. The commission is named for its chairman, William “Brit” Kirwan, an educator and former chancellor of the University System of Maryland.
The programs would be phased in over 10 years, and by 2030 would cost an estimated $4 billion per year, on top of current spending on schools. That would be split between the state government and local governments.
Two House of Delegates subcommittees approved a version of the Kirwan bill Tuesday night, setting the measure up for committee approvals on Wednesday and debate in the full House at the end of the week.
They made changes to the bill including an adjustment to the funding requirements so that Baltimore City, Prince George’s County and a few other jurisdictions wouldn’t have to pay as much as originally estimated.
Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said she hoped the bill would be passed by Saturday at the latest.
During the subcommittee vote on Tuesday, a handful of Republican delegates voted against the bill, leading McIntosh to believe that the full House vote could break down along party lines. Democrats hold more than two-thirds of seats in the House.
“I would anticipate it will be a partisan vote,” McIntosh said.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has repeatedly railed against the Kirwan Commission and Democratic lawmakers’ push for the commissions plans. He has said some of the education policy ideas may be well-intended, but that it’s fiscally irresponsible to push forward an expensive plan with no means to pay for it.
Hogan also has blasted separate proposals to raise money that lawmakers are considering, such as expanding the state sales tax to cover professional services.
On his social media accounts Tuesday, Hogan criticized the subcommittee vote and said lawmakers went “behind closed doors” and “hatched” the adjustments to help Baltimore and Prince George’s.
“Their plan is to force through amendments that require putting state taxpayers on the hook for even more of the Kirwan plan’s massive tax burden,” he wrote.
Those amendments were discussed and voted on during open meetings of the subcommittees.
If the House of Delegates approves the education bill, it also would need approval by the state Senate before being sent to Hogan for his consideration.