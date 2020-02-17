Maryland lawmakers on Monday began their formal review of a bill that would revamp the state’s public schools with expensive, additional programs.
The multibillion-dollar effort has been talked about for years, but now faces its most significant step: Winning veto-proof support in the General Assembly.
“If Maryland would just do this, it would become the leader for education reform in our country and, my God, what an opportunity we have," said William “Brit” Kirwan, a former University System of Maryland chancellor who led a state commission that recommended the upgrades being considered.
The legislature’s education and budget committees held a joint hearing starting at noon in Annapolis. More than 100 people signed up to testify and so many people were jammed into the legislature’s largest hearing room that a fan was brought in.
The Kirwan Commission’s report calls for additional programs, such as expanding prekindergarten to more students, enhanced standards and higher salaries for teachers, improved college- and career-prep programs in high schools and more support for schools with high concentrations of students from poor families.
The programs come with a steep price tag: At full implementation in 10 years, the programs would cost an additional $4 billion, which would be split between the state government and local school systems.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones opened the hearing by saying that the bill is a “transformational plan” to improve public schools.
“Maryland students are struggling to compete among their peers internationally ... We’re losing good teachers to better-paying industries," said Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat.
The bill under consideration mandates the amount of spending, but does not say where the money should come from. That’s drawn criticism from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and GOP lawmakers.
Lawmakers are separately considering an array of options to raise money, from legalizing sports betting to boosting the state’s tobacco tax to applying the state sales tax to downloads of digital media, such as e-books and music. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have pledged to pass the Kirwan bill without across-the-board increases in the state’s sales, income or property taxes.
Hogan renewed his criticism of the Kirwan Commission and the bill in advance of Monday’s hearing. He posted on his Facebook page that the plans amounted to “reckless and irresponsible spending proposals.”
“We cannot let this pass,” the post read, before urging people to contact their lawmakers to tell them: “No massive tax hikes or budget deficits.”
Democrats hold three-fifths majorities in both the House and the Senate, the voting advantage needed to override a gubernatorial veto. Hogan has not threatened to veto the Kirwan bill, but that remains a concern for legislative leaders.
Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, sought unsuccessfully to delay Monday’s hearing, arguing that lawmakers needed more time to review the bill’s fiscal note, which was posted Sunday evening. A fiscal note is a nonpartisan summary and financial analysis of a bill.
“It is critical that this legislation is thoroughly vetted an analyzed, and that we hear from all parties who will be impacted by this legislation,” the Republican leaders wrote.
During a rally before the hearing, Kirwan warned education advocates against “powerful forces” that he said would try to water down the bill or strip out its funding requirements.
“Then there are people who just don’t want it to pass,” he said.
A couple hundred advocates gathered for the rally on Monday, which was a Presidents Day holiday for many school systems and workplaces. Many wore blue T-shirts that read: “Our kids can’t wait.” Supporters carried signs with slogans such as “Invest in our future, fund Kirwan” and “Better education, better life.”
Joe Francaviglia, director of the Strong Schools Maryland advocacy group, encouraged supporters to push hard to pass the bill as the 90-day General Assembly session neared its midpoint.
“This last 49 days, we need to redouble our efforts,” he said.
As lawmakers devoted their attention to the bill, Hogan made an education announcement Monday. He appointed Richard P. Henry as the state’s first inspector general for education.
A former federal law enforcement officer, Henry was most recently director of the Maryland State Department of Education’s compliance office. He will make $145,000 per year in his new role, which includes oversight of local school districts, private schools that receive state tax money and the state department of education.