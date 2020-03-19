Maryland’s legislature passed more than 650 bills in a three-day sprint. Here are some of the most significant.

The Maryland General Assembly passed more than 650 bills in a three-day sprint as lawmakers rushed to adjourn their legislative session nearly three weeks early because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bills go now to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who can sign or veto them or let them become law without his signature. Here are some of the most significant.
CORONAVIRUS
Emergency bill: Lawmakers passed emergency legislation giving the governor more authority if he declares a “catastrophic health emergency.” It addresses unemployment benefits, job protections, costs of testing people for the virus, and price-gouging, among other issues.
EDUCATION
Kirwan Commission reforms: Before the pandemic, the biggest topic in Annapolis was the legislation recommended by the Kirwan Commission on education. It would mandate billions of extra spending on schools, including expanded prekindergarten, higher teacher pay, improved career- and college-prep and more support for schools with concentrations of students from poor families.
Built to Learn: Lawmakers passed a bill to authorize $2.2 billion in additional school construction funding, using bonds that would be paid off using casino revenues.
HBCUs: Lawmakers passed a bill that would require the state to spend $580 million to settle a long-running lawsuit from historically black colleges and universities.
SPORTING & ARTS
Racetrack rebuilds: Lawmakers approved a bill that would facilitate the renovation of the Laurel Park and Pimlico thoroughbred horse racing tracks, and would guarantee that the Preakness stays in Baltimore. The Maryland Stadium Authority would issue up to $375 million in bonds that would be paid back primarily with casino proceeds already earmarked for the racing industry.
Sports betting: Maryland voters would get to decide in November whether to legalize sports betting. After that, lawmakers would decide how many licenses would be issued and who would get to bid on them.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: Lawmakers passed a bill that would give $5.5 million in state aid to the financially struggling BSO over five years.
TAXES
Tobacco and nicotine: The Assembly passed hikes in the tobacco tax and for the first time set taxes on nicotine vaping and e-cigarettes. The per-pack tax on cigarettes would increase by $1.75, while open vaping systems (such as those sold at independent shops) would face a 12% tax and closed vaping systems (such as those with disposable cartridges) would be taxed at 60%.
Digital ad tax: Maryland would be the first state to attempt to tax digital advertising, which is included as a provision in the tobacco and nicotine tax bill. Supporters expect a court challenge because this a new method of taxation.
Digital downloads: Lawmakers approved a bill that would extend the state’s 6% sales tax to digital downloads of products such as e-books, songs, movies and streaming TV services.
CRIME AND POLICING
Long guns: After failing last year, Democrats in the legislature successfully passed legislation that would require background checks on private sales and transfers of rifles and shotguns.
Jailhouse informants: The legislature also passed tougher restrictions on prosecutors’ use of jailhouse informants after false testimony from such witnesses led to convictions of four men who have since been cleared.
DISCRIMINATION
Housing: Lawmakers passed the HOME Act, which would ban landlords from discriminating against renters who pay using government benefits.
Hair styles: The legislature also passed a bill that would add hair texture and hair styles to the state’s definition of race, with the goal of preventing employers from discriminating against employees based on how they wear their hair.