Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to appear alongside Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on “Meet the Press” this Sunday.
It will be the Republican governor’s first appearance on the show, which airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on NBC.
Hogan and Sanders will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, according to an announcement from NBC.
The show’s topics will include the Democratic presidential race and “coronavirus fears,” according to NBC.
The show also will feature a panel of journalists and strategists.