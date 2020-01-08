As Maryland’s lawmakers opened their annual legislative session on Wednesday, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said they would investigate Gov. Larry Hogan’s business dealings.
Jones, a Democrat, said a subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee would look into Hogan’s business affairs while in office.
“We do have a committee that would be looking at that and may have a briefing as relates to that,” Jones said at a “Annapolis Summit” event hosted by The Daily Record.
But her counterpart in the Senate, Democrat Bill Ferguson, said that while he’s concerned whether the governor is benefiting financially from his position, the matter is the purview of the State Ethics Commission.
“The governor has been open about the financial situation that he’s established with the ethics commission,” Ferguson said.
Lawmakers are taking a closer look at the Republican governor’s relationship with his Annapolis-based real estate company, the Hogan Cos.
Since becoming governor, Hogan stepped aside at the company and turned his assets over to be managed by a trust. Hogan pledged to have no input with the trustees who manage his assets, though he is allowed receive some information on his company’s finances and real estate dealings. Hogan Cos. is now run by the governor’s younger brother, Timothy Hogan.
The trust has formed new companies while Hogan has been in office, and the governor has earned millions.
Hogan has defended his business dealings as aboveboard and said Wednesday that he has followed the state’s ethics laws and instructions from the ethics commission.
"We are completely transparent and every single thing that I have any interest in, we turn it over to the ethics commission, which is available to the public,” he said.