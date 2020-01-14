Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan teased highlights of his proposed $47.9 billion budget on Tuesday, one day before he reveals the full proposal.
Hogan, a Republican, described his proposal as an “accountability budget.” He said it “reflects the most important and urgent priorities of Marylanders: crime, education, transportation and the environment.”
There are no proposed tax increases, he said.
The budget, which would cover state government spending from July 1 through June 30, 2021, represents about 1% growth and is balanced, as required by law.
Hogan did not provide full copies of his budget proposal on Tuesday.
Hogan is scheduled to hold a breakfast briefing with legislative leaders Wednesday morning, in advance of the deadline for the governor to submit his budget proposal to state lawmakers.
Some of the highlights offered by Hogan include:
- $80.3 million for the state’s share of the proposed expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore, which would allow trains to carry double-stacked cargo containers through the city. The federal government has offered a $125 million grant for the project, and CSX is expected to contribute as well.
- Full funding for public education, including $355 million for programs recommended by the state’s Kirwan Commission that the governor is required to fund. Those programs include expanded prekindergarten, community school programs and support for low-income students.
- $2.6 million for the state Office of the Attorney General to hire 25 prosecutors and other staff to prosecute crimes in Baltimore.
- Full funding for Chesapeake Bay restoration and land preservation programs.