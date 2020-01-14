xml:space="preserve">
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offers a preview of his proposed state budget during a State House news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The full budget proposal will be introduced on Wednesday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offers a preview of his proposed state budget during a State House news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The full budget proposal will be introduced on Wednesday. (Pamela Wood)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan teased highlights of his proposed $47.9 billion budget on Tuesday, one day before he reveals the full proposal.

Hogan, a Republican, described his proposal as an “accountability budget.” He said it “reflects the most important and urgent priorities of Marylanders: crime, education, transportation and the environment.”

Advertisement

There are no proposed tax increases, he said.

The budget, which would cover state government spending from July 1 through June 30, 2021, represents about 1% growth and is balanced, as required by law.

Hogan did not provide full copies of his budget proposal on Tuesday.

Hogan is scheduled to hold a breakfast briefing with legislative leaders Wednesday morning, in advance of the deadline for the governor to submit his budget proposal to state lawmakers.

Some of the highlights offered by Hogan include:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement