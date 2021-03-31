Maryland budget to grow by billions of dollars

Maryland’s top political leaders on Wednesday plan to announce billions of dollars in extra state spending, part of an influx of federal funding.
Gov. Larry Hogan, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have an announcement planned for 1 p.m. at the State House in Annapolis.
Earlier Wednesday, Hogan sent a proposed revision to the state budget to the House and Senate. Ferguson said the revision, known as a supplemental budget, amounts to a “several billion-dollar” addition to the budget.
Ferguson said it’s “probably the largest supplemental in the history of the state of Maryland.”
“This is going to be a big deal,” said Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.
Hogan’s office would only say that he will make “a budget announcement” at the afternoon event.
Maryland’s proposed spending plan has been in flux since the Republican governor announced it in January. Shortly afterward, the governor and lawmakers teamed up to pass a $1 billion RELIEF Act that required tweaks to the current budget and the next budget. But the federal government has sent streams of extra funding to state governments, including through the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
All told, Hogan has submitted five supplemental budgets to the legislature. Versions of the budget have already passed the House and Senate, but the details need to be worked out before the legislature adjourns April 12.
