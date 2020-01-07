“What I believe the overall theme of this legislative session should be about is increasing accountability,” Hogan said. “More accountability for the violent criminals who are shooting and killing people in the streets of Baltimore City. More accountability in our local school systems for the billions of tax dollars they spend, making sure those tax dollars actually make it into the classrooms. ... But I believe it should also be about more accountability for public officials, as well, making sure they are deserving of the trust that people have placed in them."