Maryland Gov. Hogan to sign bill sending $577 million to state’s historically Black universities

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — who previously said $200 million was sufficient to settle a lawsuit from the state’s historically Black universities — will put his signature on a law Wednesday to send nearly triple that amount of funding to the schools.
The Republican governor plans to travel to Bowie State University to sign legislation that requires the state to spend an extra $577 million on the schools over the course of the decade, after being pushed by advocates and a progressive legislature that refused to settle for less.
The legislation was so important to Democratic leaders of the General Assembly that they granted it the symbolic position as “House Bill 1” and “Senate Bill 1” in this legislative session. The governor’s office said he would be joined by the legislature’s presiding officers, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, both Democrats.
The bill will send an influx of $57.7 million in extra funding each year for 10 years to be divided up by the state’s four historically Black universities: Morgan State and Coppin State in Baltimore, Bowie State in Prince George’s County and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore in Somerset County.
The money will go toward creating new academic programs and enhancing existing ones, bolstering online offerings, boosting financial aid, marketing the schools and recruiting and training faculty.
The signing of the bill also means that a 15-year legal journey will enter its final phase.
Back in 2006, a group of Morgan State University alumni who were frustrated at the lack of funding and focus on their alma mater formed a coalition and filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s treatment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs.
Eventually, a federal judge found that the state had inappropriately allowed predominantly white universities to copy specialty academic programs from the Black colleges, siphoning away students of all races and effectively re-segregating the historically Black colleges.
The courts urged the state and the HBCU coalition into mediation, but negotiations had repeatedly failed. In 2018, Hogan offered $100 million, and then in 2019, he said that $200 million was the state’s final offer.
The HBCU coalition remained firm and insisted on $577 million. The coalition turned to like-minded state lawmakers, who passed a bill in 2020 to require the state to settle the case for the coalition’s figure of $577 million, spread out over 10 years.
Hogan vetoed that bill in May 2020, citing an uncertain picture for the state government’s finances as the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages.
When lawmakers came back to Annapolis in January, they pledged to pass the bill again.
The Senate votes were unanimous and the House of Delegates votes were by wide, bipartisan margins — sufficient to easily overturn any potential veto from the governor.
And just to be sure, lawmakers sent the bills to Hogan early enough in the legislative session to force him to sign or veto the measures with enough time left in the session to take any veto override votes.
The legislation directs the state’s attorney general to settle the case. Lawyers say that the settlement is just a matter of paperwork at this point. The extra funding is scheduled to flow to the universities starting in 2023.
In advance of the bill signing ceremony, the HBCU coalition issued a statement that read in part: “This bill was the governor’s opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. By signing this bill into law, Governor Larry Hogan is acknowledging that the past practices of allowing unconstitutional, unconscionable practices of racism and inequality in Maryland’s higher education system cannot continue to be part of Maryland’s history.”
The statement continued: “Today, Governor Hogan chose to be on the right side of history and justice.”