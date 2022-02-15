Maryland lawmakers target disappearing text messages used by governor

When asked in January by The Baltimore Sun about the use of the Wickr app, Hogan responded: “I really don’t have much to say about that. I mean, it’s not really much of a big deal ... There’s nothing inappropriate with what we do. It’s not really — it doesn’t take the place of official government communications, but we certainly have the ability to communicate in an informal way in person, on the phone and through messaging chats. I think it’s a pretty common practice and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it.”