The report was the first time the state quantified the number of foster children who have been held as “overstays” in hospitals and psychiatric units. In the first 11 months of 2019, an average of 36 children per month were held in hospitals when not medically necessary — 19 in medical hospitals, 17 in psychiatric units — according to the report. July was the peak month during that period, with 53 children in hospital or psychiatric settings.