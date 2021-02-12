Maryland lawmakers override Hogan vetoes on education, advertising bills

Maryland lawmakers overturned Friday vetoes from Gov. Larry Hogan of a sweeping education bill and a first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising to pay for it.
The education bill will require the expansion of a number of programs with the goal of returning the state’s public schools to among the best in the nation. The digital advertising bill is an attempt to tax Big Tech’s income from selling internet ads, potentially to the tune of $250 million per year for the state.
Both bills will go into law in 30 days, following the largely party-line votes from the state Senate on Friday and in the House of Delegates earlier in the week, as expected, with Democrats in favor of the measures and Republicans opposed.
The vetoes were the most high-profile among dozens of bills the Republican governor rejected last year.
“With this action, Maryland is now on track to develop a school system that will be the envy of the nation and as good as any in the world,” said William “Brit” Kirwan, the retired University System of Maryland chancellor who championed the programs, which were developed by a commission named for him.
After the votes, Hogan posted a video to his social media accounts, saying the Kirwan legislation “takes us back to the failures of the past at the worst imaginable time.” He said the laws will result in “crippling tax hikes” and lack accountability.
Officially called the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” the Kirwan education bill lays out a 10-year plan for adding a series of programs, among them: expanding prekindergarten, improving teacher pay, creating more “community schools” with enhanced services for students and families, and improving career- and college-prep programs.
Supporters believe the programs will help improve student achievement and help close gaps between students who are succeeding and those who are not. Opponents, however, question whether the extra spending will pay off, and whether it’s affordable during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Taxpayers are owned real accountability on the return for their investment,” said Sen. Justin Ready, a Carroll County Republican.
The Kirwan Commission spent years studying the state’s education system and how to improve it before making its recommendations.
Lawmakers prioritized the bill during last year’s pandemic-shortened session. Hogan vetoed the measure — along with other bills with a price tag — citing the economic recession caused by the pandemic.
But when it came time to submit his budget this year, the Republican governor put funding for all of the Kirwan education programs into the proposal, which was noted by Sen. Guy Guzzone, the Democratic chair of the Senate’s budget committee from Howard County.
“The governor did not have to include these in his budget,” said Guzzone, who listed the various items. “I think he made a good decision.”
Sen. Nancy King, the Democratic majority leader from Montgomery County, said lawmakers have already set aside enough money for the first few years of the Kirwan programs. “We’ve got a clear pathway to pay for what we want to do. I think it’s a good investment,” she said.
The statewide teachers’ union, a major lobbying force behind the bill, celebrated the override votes.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, issued a statement calling the bill “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a great public school.”
The Senate voted to support the education bill and override the governor’s veto, 31-15, on Friday. It followed a 96-37 vote by the House earlier in the week.
Both chambers more narrowly voted to overturn Hogan’s veto of the digital advertising tax, which is coupled with an increase in tobacco taxes and new taxes on nicotine products, such as vaping systems and electronic cigarettes.
The Senate’s 29-17 vote on Friday was exactly the number needed for the override. It followed an 88-48 vote in the House one day earlier, which was three votes above the veto override threshold.
Internet companies, media companies and business booster groups lobbied heavily against the digital advertising tax, airing TV and online ads and sending thousands of emails to lawmakers. They worked together under the umbrella of a group called Marylanders for Tax Fairness.
They argued that the companies that provide digital ads, such as Facebook and Google, would pass the cost of the tax down to the companies that buy the ads.
“When did Maryland small businesses become the enemy of the General Assembly?” asked Sen. Stephen Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican.
He questioned the wisdom of enacting a tax on businesses during a time of “economic turmoil.”
Supporters countered that Big Tech should “pay its fair share” for the cost of providing social services such as schools. They noted that tech companies like Google and Facebook are making strong profits, even in the recession.
The tax is likely to face challenges in court. Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Marylanders For Tax Fairness, said in a statement that it is “historically shortsighted, foolish and harmful to countless small businesses and employees.”
“We will continue fighting this regressive tax wherever possible, including in a court of law,” Mayer said.
Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored the digital ad tax, is promoting a follow-up bill this year. If passed, it would ban tech companies from passing the tax down to companies that advertise and also would exempt broadcast media companies and news organizations from having to pay the tax.