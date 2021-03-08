Maryland Gov. Hogan proposes $1K bonuses for state workers

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday proposed giving $1,000 bonuses to all state government employees.
The bonuses would cost the state $74.1 million, which the governor said the state has on hand due to budgetary belt-tightening that was done early in the pandemic.
The Republican governor sent his proposal to the General Assembly on Monday in the form of a supplement to his proposed budget, which lawmakers are scrutinizing.
If the bonuses are approved by lawmakers, Hogan said workers would see the money in April.
Hogan said in a statement that the bonuses would recognize the hard work of state employees “who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this public health emergency.”
Last spring, as the coronavirus swept through Maryland and most activities were shut down, there was significant uncertainty about how government finances would be affected. Early on, one forecast predicted the state could lose out on as much as $4 billion of expected taxes and other revenues.
But those predictions have not come true. The state government has weathered the pandemic-induced recession better than expected in part because the state’s high earners are still paying taxes.
Lower-wage earners who have been more affected by the pandemic have been helped by enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus payments. And the state has gotten billions from the federal government to help with the pandemic response
Hogan had floated the idea of layoffs and pay cuts, but did not carry them out.
Hogan remains in a contract dispute with the largest union for state workers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3.
The state and AFSCME failed to reach an agreement on a labor contract before a New Year’s deadline.
According to the union, the Hogan administration’s final offer was a 1% raise, but it was contingent on the state exceeding revenue projections by $200 million. One union negotiator called the offer “a slap in the face.”
AFSCME has also raised concerns that front-line workers — including those at prisons, state hospitals and state universities — lacked adequate masks and other pandemic supplies, and that the state did a poor job contact tracing and informing employees of potential virus exposure.
This article will be updated.