Baltimore County Democrats are nominating Lisa Belcastro, a party activist and government official, to fill a vacancy in the Maryland House of Delegates.
The Democratic Central Committee for District 11, in the northwest part of the county, voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to put forward Belcastro to fill the seat that was made vacant when Shelly Hettleman moved from the House to the state Senate.
Belcastro is a member of the central committee and an aide to Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka.
Belcastro’s name now goes forward to the countywide central committee for a ratification vote on Wednesday night. If the countywide committee signs off on Belcastro’s nomination, her name will be sent to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has the final say over filling vacancies in the legislature.
Once the District 11 seat is filled, the General Assembly will have all 188 seats filled. A series of resignations and retirements in both the House and Senate over the past several months led to a shuffling of positions and a series of vacancies.