Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan filled two vacant seats for Baltimore County in the General Assembly on Thursday.
Following the recommendation of Baltimore County Democrats, Hogan named Del. Shelly Hettleman to an open seat in the state Senate and progressive activist Sheila Ruth to an open seat in the House of Delegates.
Hettleman will represent the same district she currently represents in northwestern Baltimore County, while Sheila Ruth takes a seat representing western and southwestern county neighborhoods. Both will serve out the remainder of terms that end after the 2022 elections.
“I am confident that Delegate Hettleman and Ms. Ruth will continue to represent the citizens of Baltimore County admirably in their respective roles,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
Hettleman’s move from the House to the Senate creates yet another vacancy in the General Assembly, which has seen considerable turnover due to resignations and retirements over the past year.
Once Hettleman is seated in the Senate, the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee will solicit applicants for her House position. The central committee’s recommendation will be sent to the governor, who makes the appointment.