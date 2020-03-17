Maryland lawmakers make progress on state’s budget, education bills as early adjournment looms

Maryland lawmakers made progress on key budget and education bills Tuesday as they faced an early adjournment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the General Assembly are hoping to end their session Wednesday — more than two weeks early — after putting the finishing touches on the legally required budget and other priorities.
The House of Delegates gave its approval Tuesday afternoon to the state’s $47.9 billion budget with a 126-8 vote. Included in the budget bills is a provision to allow Gov. Larry Hogan to tap up to $100 million in reserves to pay for responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, lawmakers passed an emergency bill that Hogan, a Republican, signed into law giving him authority to take up to $50 million from the state’s reserves.
Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the budget would leave nearly $1.4 billion in reserves for the state.
The budget needs a last vote of approval by the state Senate before the legislature sends it to Hogan’s desk. The House and Senate budgeting committees have held joint meetings the past few days to speed up the final tinkering and negotiations, which normally would have played out in conference committee meetings over several more days.
McIntosh said that lawmakers were “recognizing the need to move swiftly” on the budget.
The budget is the one requirement for state lawmakers to complete each year under the Maryland Constitution.
But lawmakers have other priorities, including a sweeping and expensive education reform bill that’s been in the works for three years.
The Kirwan Commission — named for its chairman, former University System of Maryland Chancellor William “Brit” Kirwan — studied ways to improve academic performance in schools. It made a host of recommendations, ranging from expanding prekindergarten to raising teacher pay to improving supports at schools with high concentrations of students from poor families. The programs carry an eventual cost of nearly $4 billion per year at full implementation in 2030, which would be split between the state and local governments.
The Senate voted just after midnight Monday to approve a version of the Kirwan recommendations, now called the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future."
The Senate version includes a provision to halt the expanded programs if the state’s revenues drop by 7.5% per year — an important consideration given the economic uncertainty from the spread of the COVID-19 disease. There’s also an academic “checkpoint” in 2025. If an independent oversight board determines the programs aren’t resulting in enough progress, the funding boost could be halted.
The House is scheduled to debate the education bill Tuesday night and vote on final approval.
Other key legislation remained unresolved Tuesday afternoon, including the final details of a bill that would facilitate the redevelopment of the Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course horse racing tracks. It also was uncertain whether lawmakers would agree to allow voters to decide on legalizing sports betting during November’s general election.
Scores of less-controversial bills did reach final approval in the past few days, as lawmakers rushed to get as many passed before they head home. By Tuesday afternoon, nearly 250 bills had reached final passage. In comparison, on Sunday, only three bills had been completely passed.
Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, both Democrats, have said they hope to hold a special session at the end of May to deal with unresolved issues or additional legislation that may be necessary due to the pandemic.