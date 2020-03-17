Maryland lawmakers make progress on state’s budget, education bills as early adjournment looms

The Kirwan Commission — named for its chairman, former University System of Maryland Chancellor William “Brit” Kirwan — studied ways to improve academic performance in schools. It made a host of recommendations, ranging from expanding prekindergarten to raising teacher pay to improving supports at schools with high concentrations of students from poor families. The programs carry an eventual cost of nearly $4 billion per year at full implementation in 2030, which would be split between the state and local governments.