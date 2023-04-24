Moore signs legislation shifting control of troubled Maryland 529 college savings agency to state treasurer

Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation Monday afternoon that will transfer control of Maryland 529 to the Office of State Treasurer Dereck Davis, a milestone in a yearlong campaign by parents to force the legislature to address problems with the small, independent state agency.

Maryland 529 is named for the federal tax code section that offers parents tax incentives for saving money for their children’s college education. Since last spring, hundreds of parents said the agency locked them out of their Maryland 529 accounts or suspended their interest payments under the Maryland Prepaid College Trust, which lets parents purchase semester credits.

Lisa Getter Peterson, whose family has a prepaid trust account, said she wasn’t celebrating the bill signing immediately, pointing out that it did not guarantee parents would be paid back their lost earnings.

“This is just one more step in a process we don’t know the outcome to,” she said. “Account holders shouldn’t get a penny less than what they’re owed.”

Agency leaders blamed the problem with the Prepaid College Trust on a botched transition to a new program manager, but parents said the board, which is composed of 12 members and oversees the agency, reneged on a contract promise granting a favorable interest rate. The Senate passed legislation earlier this month to abolish the agency’s board of directors, shift control of the agency to Davis’ office by June 1 and wind down the prepaid trust program by 2025.

Moore, a Democrat, signed the bill at a Monday afternoon ceremony as a handful of students stood behind him, but he did not make any specific remarks about Maryland 529.

“Maryland 529 staff is looking forward to working closely with Treasurer Davis and his team in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition,” said Anthony Savia, the agency’s executive director.

The prepaid trust, which manages $1.1 billion in assets and has 31,000 accounts, is backed by a legislative guarantee, which requires the General Assembly to pay out all obligated benefits in case of a funding shortfall.

Parents’ only remedy to settle issues with the system is to go through a claims process set up by Davis’ office under the new law, Deputy Treasurer for Public Policy Laura Atas told the Maryland 529 board at a meeting last week.

“The law is clear that someone needs to go through this administrative process,” Atas said.

The claims process would allow parents to recoup money within the trust and roll it over to other state tuition programs. It also would release all state employees, Maryland 529 staff and the state from any further claims, Atas said.