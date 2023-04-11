Lawmakers pass Maryland 529 college savings plan reform on last day of legislative session

Maryland lawmakers moved swiftly between floor sessions and last-minute committee meetings to pass a bill Monday evening that transfers control of a troubled state college savings agency to the office of State Treasurer Dereck Davis ahead of the conclusion of the legislative session.

After last minute jockeying between both chambers, the Senate passed legislation, 46-0, around 10:20 p.m. Monday to send the final version of the legislation to overhaul of Maryland 529 to Gov. Wes Moore’s desk.

Advertisement

Since last year, 800 people have reported being locked out of their Maryland 529 accounts or their interest earnings suspended, costing them thousands of dollars and peace of mind as they scrambled to pay tuition bills.

Maryland 529, an independent state agency, offers two programs to help parents save for their kids’ education: the Maryland College Investment Plan, which operates like a 401(k) and is run by an outside firm, and the Maryland College Prepaid Trust.

Advertisement

The trust, which allows parents to purchase semester credits and lock in tuition rates when they open an account, is at the center of the dispute between account holders and the state.

Under the new legislation, the agency would move to Davis’ control by June 1, and its 12-person board of directors would be abolished. The prepaid trust also would bar new enrollees from joining after June and would cease operating by 2025.

The bill also grants Davis fiduciary power to set a standard rate of return for all 31,000 trust accounts, and allow parents who dispute their returns to file a claim and potentially receive a settlement, according to Deputy Treasurer for Public Policy Laura Atas.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Executive Director Anthony Savia blamed the trust’s issues on an incorrect calculation formula, but parents dispute that, saying instead the board reneged on a promise to grant legacy account holders a 6% monthly interest rate.

Agency accountants have manually resolved most complaints, but an automated solution is still months away. Savia said the problem may affect all 31,000 trust accounts, including 4,000 currently drawing benefits.

Davis previously told the Senate he was committed to overseeing the trust, but any mandate to repay parents their lost earnings was “above his paygrade” and would need to come from the General Assembly.

But two parents, while supportive of the legislation, said they would return to the State House if Davis failed to use his new powers to repay the lost money. The trust has a $355 million surplus and is 140% overfunded, according to an October audit.

“We’re putting a lot of trust in the treasurer,” said Lisa Peterson Getter, a Rockville parent who finances her son’s college expenses via a prepaid trust account. “I don’t think account holders should have to pay because the Maryland 529 board was reckless in its decision-making.”

Advertisement

Brian Savoie, who spearheaded the effort agitating for legislative intervention, cheered the bill’s passage and said he would give Davis a chance before passing judgment, but that anything short of repaying parents their lost earnings was “unacceptable.”

“A great deal of trust is required from families in this process, and that trust is not necessarily deserved given the past 18 months,” he said. “There is a possibility that we will be back here in a year demanding [that] the General Assembly make up a gap that the trust is unwilling or unable to close.”