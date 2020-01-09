Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says he plans to run for governor in 2022.
In multiple interviews Thursday, the Democratic comptroller said he would seek the state’s highest office, days after he told a crowd at a fundraising event at a brewery the intended to run for governor.
The move comes early in the election cycle and makes him the first candidate of either party to announce a run. Franchot has not filed paperwork to run for governor, nor has he officially launched a campaign.
Franchot has been unofficially running for some time. In August, he sent an email fundraising pitch to supporters, asking them to donate to his campaign to disrupt the “Annapolis Machine.” At the time, he told The Baltimore Sun: “I haven’t made my mind up completely.”
Franchot has positioned himself as a political outsider who aims to change the status quo in state government, although he has been in elected office since 1987 — first as a state delegate representing Montgomery County, then as comptroller since 2007.
As comptroller, Franchot has often been at odds with other Democratic elected officials. Last year, state lawmakers passed a law that will move oversight of alcohol and tobacco regulations out of the comptroller’s office and into a new, independent agency.
And in 2018, Franchot declined to endorse the Democratic nominee for governor, Ben Jealous. Jealous lost to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has often been an ally of Franchot’s.
This story will be updated.