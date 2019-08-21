Maryland comptroller ‘strongly considering’ run for governor in 2022

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said Wednesday that he’s “seriously considering” a run for governor in 2022.
“I haven’t made my mind up completely,” Franchot said in an interview. The Democrat, who is often at odds with members of his own party, intends to make a decision on a gubernatorial bid in 2020.
Franchot is positioning himself as a political outsider, even though he has spent more than 30 years in politics in Annapolis. He said when he meets voters around the state, they appreciate his independent streak.
“People view me, like them, as an outsider to traditional partisan politics. That’s clear,” Franchot said. “Nobody likes the Annapolis political machine which famously I don’t get along with well.”
The current governor, Republican Larry Hogan, will be ending his second term in 2022 and unable to run for re-election due to term limits — creating a wide-open race to replace him.
In a fundraising email on Wednesday, Franchot encouraged his supporters to donate to his campaign to help him fight against the “Annapolis Machine.” The email advertises a “disruptor package” for $40 that includes a magnet and two T-shirts, one with the slogan “Disrupt The Machine. Franchot" in lettering across the front.
Franchot’s email said party leaders will work to support their “anointed candidate,” although the party doesn’t appear to have any clear front-runner in the race. Several names have been tossed around as potential Democratic candidates — including Franchot — but with the election three years off, no one has announced a gubernatorial candidacy.
Franchot, who lives in Takoma Park in Montgomery County, was a member of the House of Delegates from 1987 until 2007, when he first was elected comptroller.
“I’ve been in Annapolis, but I am not of Annapolis,” Franchot said.
The comptroller is the state’s chief tax collector and serves on the powerful Board of Public Works, which approves state contracts. He has aligned with Hogan on some Board of Public Works decisions.
As comptroller, Franchot has selected specific issues to weigh in on, including pushing to start public school classes after Labor Day and chastising Baltimore City and Baltimore County for the slow pace of installing air conditioning in schools.
He also has the advantage of being able to travel across the state to issue proclamations to businesses and champion his office’s programs, such as tax-free back-to-school shopping or electronic income tax return filing.
Franchot said his track record as comptroller shows he will bring good fiscal sense to running the state.
Franchot said he will spend the next several months weighing whether he wants to give up his “semi-normal life” for the higher profile life of a gubernatorial candidate.