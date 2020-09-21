Former Baltimore mayors oppose government restructuring proposals introduced by the likely next mayor

A panel of Baltimore’s former mayors spoke out against two proposals to restructure local government, both of which have been championed by the Democratic nominee for the city’s top job.
Former mayors Kurt Schmoke, Martin O’Malley, Sheila Dixon and Stephanie Rawlings-Blake joined the Greater Baltimore Committee Monday morning for a virtual panel to discuss what they learned during their tenures.
They were asked about two bills proposed by City Council President Brandon Scott, who is heavily favored to be the city’s next mayor after November’s general election. One would shrink the size of the city’s powerful spending panel and the other would install a city administrator to serve alongside the mayor and oversee day-to-day operations.
“I would not be in favor of either of those two proposals,” said O’Malley, who served as mayor between 1999 and 2007, before leaving for the governor’s mansion. “We should not lightly throw out the strong-mayor system we have.”
Schmoke, now the University of Baltimore president, said he’s been urging mayoral candidates to “please focus on the people in government, not the structure of government.”
“I don’t believe it’s the structure that creates inefficiencies or corruption, it’s the particular individuals you have in government,” he said.
Scott trumpeted the idea of creating a “21st century” government structure during the Democratic primary campaign, saying Baltimore City Hall needs to professionalize the way it operates. He ensured that voters will be able to weigh in the city administrator proposal on November’s ballot, after leading the City Council to override Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s veto of the charter amendment.
Under Scott’s leadership, the City Council has pushed a slew of charter amendments that would reshape the balance of power in Baltimore.
The Democratic nominee said he’s not surprised by the former mayors' public stances. He said he’s privately spoken with all of them about the proposals.
“We just disagree on this issue,” Scott said. He rejected the notion that the position would weaken the mayor’s power, and pointed to cities like Washington where this structure is in place. He said it will improve city operations to have a non-political appointee serving alongside the mayor.
There’s not a successful $3 billion entity, Scott argues, where the CEO is also the chief operating officer.
Independent mayoral candidate Bob Wallace is opposed to the idea, too. He’s accused Scott of wanting to “play mayor” while foisting responsibilities onto the city administrator.
Ballot questions typically pass easily if there is not an aggressive opposition campaign.
Also at issue is whether to shrink the size of the Board of Estimates. Scott originally proposed a charter amendment that would limit the mayor’s power over the purchases and contracts.
Currently, the five-member spending panel must approve all city purchases, contracts and settlements worth more than $25,000. While the council president and comptroller are elected independently, the board’s other two members, the city solicitor and the public works director, serve at the pleasure of the mayor, meaning he effectively controls their votes.
Originally, Scott was looking to cut the mayoral appointees from the board, giving the mayor one vote instead of three. But that raised questions about gridlocked votes stalling important contract approvals.
In July, Scott postponed a vote on the bill as it is written to allow for more time to study how other large cities tackle this issue. He vows to still push forward on reforming the Board of Estimates by the end of this term.
“We decided to pull the bill back some, look at other cities, and seeing how other cities handle procurement, so we could put forth a bill that makes sure we have the best outcome for the city of Baltimore,” he said.
Dixon, who ran against Scott in the Democratic primary, said shrinking the Board of Estimates would make city business drag on and become more politicized.
The four mayors also on Monday shared reflections from their tenures and offered advice for the city’s next leader. They preached the importance of hiring good people, of being decisive — and of finding time to exercise.
Schmoke said he realized early on that he could “win elections without the business community, but I can’t govern without the business community.”
“That’s truer now,” he said. “So many of the problems that the city faces have to be dealt with through public-private partnerships.”
They all agreed that tackling violent crime and the homicide rate is paramount.
Still, they said the next mayor is facing challenges they could not have imagined.
“There’s no mayor that will be taking office or is currently taking office that is operating in a world that us on this screen have operated in,” Rawlings-Blake said. “The pandemic has changed everything.”
Not all of Baltimore’s living former mayors participated in the Zoom call. Catherine Pugh reported in June to an Alabama prison to serve her three-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges.