Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson endorses Angela Alsobrooks for US Senate

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

State Senate President Bill Ferguson has endorsed Democratic Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin when he retires at the end of his term.

Alsobrooks joined Ferguson, a Democrat representing neighborhoods in South Baltimore, at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park at the Inner Harbor Friday afternoon as he made his announcement.

Advertisement

Ferguson’s is another high-profile endorsement for Alsobrooks’ campaign, which has already been endorsed by U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Treasurer Dereck Davis, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and a bevy of politicians in the General Assembly.

The first woman and first Black woman to serve as Prince George’s County Executive, Alsobrooks is rounding out her second term in that position. She also served as the county’s state’s attorney.

Advertisement

Alsobrooks is one of 10 candidates seeking to replace Cardin, who announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year. There are six Democrats vying to be nominated as the candidate who will appear on the 2024 general election ballot.

The primary election will be held on May 14, 2024.

This story will be updated.