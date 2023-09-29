Federal judge halts portions of gun law to go in effect on Sunday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A federal judge limited portions of a law restricting where people with licenses to carry handguns Friday, only two days before it will be enacted.

“This is a huge win for the Second Amendment and for all law-abiding firearms owners in Maryland,” House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy said in a statement. “This decision is also a vindication for the members of our Caucus who fought so hard to defeat this bill.”

A conjoined court case of Maryland residents and Second Amendment rights organizations filed a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and members of his executive cabinet earlier this year, alleging that Senate Bill 1, which Moore signed in May, violates their constitutional right to carry a firearm for protection.

Sponsored by Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Vice Chair Jeff Waldstreicher, a Democrat from Montgomery County, Senate Bill 1 aims to prohibit people with concealed carry permits from bringing firearms into public and private elementary, middle or high schools, health care facilities, buildings owned or leased by the state or local government, public or private university buildings, active polling places, electrical plants or electrical storage facilities, gas plants, nuclear power facilities, stadiums, museums, racetracks, video lottery facilities, venues that serve alcohol or cannabis for on-site consumption, and private property unless the owner has given permission to do so.

Under Friday’s ruling, people with concealed carry permits will still be able to bring their concealed firearms to establishments that sell alcohol, onto private property without the owner’s consent and within 1,000 feet of a protest or demonstration, regardless of the law going into effect on Sunday.

“The Court has recognized that so many of the restrictions the far-left wing of the General Assembly tried to place on lawful, peaceful gun owners went way beyond the bounds of what is constitutionally allowed,” House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said in a statement Friday. “During the debate on Senate Bill 1, the members of the House Republican Caucus repeatedly and exhaustively warned our Democratic colleagues that parts of this bill went too far.”

Firearms are still prohibited in all other locations deemed sensitive under the legislation.

In addition to Senate Bill 1, Marylanders can anticipate changes to the application process for concealed carry permits and higher penalties for storing loaded guns where they should reasonably know a minor may have access to it. All three bills will go into effect on Sunday.