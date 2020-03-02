Despite hopes that it could raise billions of dollars for Maryland’s public school improvements, a proposal to expand the state sales tax is gaining significant opposition. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday presented the plan, which would drop the sales tax from 6% to 5% and expand it to professional services — ranging from haircuts to landscaping to lawyers. A nonpartisan analysis estimates that by 2025, adding a 5% sales tax on services would bring in $3.7 billion more per year and could help pay for education reforms. Reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater are on Facebook Live to talk about the proposed sales tax expansion, opposition and support for the bill, and what other options exist to fund Maryland education reforms.