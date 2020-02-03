Amid a confluence of major events on the national political calendar, Maryland has its own with the special primary election to finish the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. In their weekly Facebook Live segment, reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater preview Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican contests, which set the field for a special general election on April 28. Whoever wins then, the reporters explain, would have to advance in the regular primary on the same day in order to seek a full term and hold the seat beyond next January.
In Annapolis, meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan’s sixth State of the State address is set for Wednesday. Fighting crime — a topic lawmakers heard from Baltimore officials about last week and are to scrutinize the governor’s proposals for this week — is expected to be a focus.
