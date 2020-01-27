Friday marked the filing deadline for 2020 primaries in Maryland, including for mayor of Baltimore and U.S. House seats. Reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater return to Facebook Live to discuss the upcoming elections, who the candidates are, and to preview the fourth week of the state legislature’s 2020 session. This week brings a rare joint meeting between the Baltimore County and Baltimore City delegation on the Preakness at Pimlico deal as well as hearings on taxing sports betting and digital advertising in order to raise revenue for state education reforms.
