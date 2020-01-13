After a largely ceremonial first few days at the Maryland General Assembly, reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater are back on Facebook Live to preview the first full week of the legislature’s 2020 session. This Wednesday brings the release of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget proposal — which Democrats are expected to scrutinize for spending that could shifted to a recommended massive funding increase for public schools — as well as hearings on three gun-related bills. Watch the video above for details, as well as answers to readers’ questions about opioids, other public health issues, and the special election for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.