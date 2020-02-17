With 49 days left in Maryland’s General Assembly, lawmakers are turning their attention to key legislation that would revamp the state’s public schools over the next 10 years. On Monday, more than 100 people had signed up to testify as Maryland lawmakers in Annapolis began their formal review of the bill and its recommendations. Reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater are on Facebook Live to talk about some of the challenges facing the education and budget committees in Monday’s joint hearing as well as some of the support and opposition the bill has faced. In the video above, our reporters also discuss sentencing recommendations given by prosecutors and defense attorneys for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. They also answer reader questions about the presidential race, crime in Baltimore, the city’s inspector general’s office under Pugh, and state funding for pre-K education under the Kirwan recommendations among other topics.