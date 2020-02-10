With key Senate and House deadlines passing last week, from here on out, bills introduced in Maryland’s General Assembly face extra hurdles. That means major legislation is in, including bills to remake the future of public education and horse racing in the state. Reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater are on Facebook Live to share what stood out to them about the multi-billion-dollar proposal building off the work of the so-called Kirwan commission and about the $375 million plan to remodel Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park and keep the Preakness in Baltimore. In the video above, our reporters also check in on the Baltimore mayor’s race and the 7th Congressional District regular primary — noting how the former could affect the latter — and answer a reader question about Maryland’s lawsuit against the EPA over Chesapeake Bay cleanup.
Pamela and Luke appear live on The Baltimore Sun Facebook Page at noon every Monday during Maryland’s General Assembly session to share what’s on their radar and take your questions. You can submit a Maryland politics question for next week using the form below. Can’t get enough politics? Consider signing up for our newsletter as well.