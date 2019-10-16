Top Maryland officials pledged Wednesday to come up with a compensation plan by the end of the month for five men who were wrongly convicted and imprisoned for years.
“I don’t believe that these five individuals should have to wait any longer,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at a meeting of the state’s Board of Public Works in Annapolis.
Five men who were wrongly convicted and incarcerated have been pushing Hogan and the board to compensate them for their years lost behind bars. They include: Jerome Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Walter Lomax, Clarence Shipley and Hubert James Williams.
The men spent a combined 120 years behind bars for crimes they did not commit.
Hogan and his fellow members of the Board of Public Works, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, have directed their staffs to develop a financial compensation plan by their next meeting in two weeks.
There’s been no dispute among top politicians that the men should be compensated, but there’s been a tussle over who should decide the amounts.
The Board of Public Works has the authority to make payments.
But Hogan, Kopp and Franchot have faulted state lawmakers for not passing a law that would give guidance on how much should be paid to exonerees.
A bill that would have required payments of at least $50,000 for each year of wrongful incarceration passed the House of Delegates but failed in the Senate.
Last month, Hogan, a Republican, proposed having state administrative law judges review cases and propose compensation.
Hogan said Wednesday that he still thinks it’s a good idea to have administrative judges make recommendations. He said his staff is working with the chief administrative law judge to develop a process “that will ensure fair, individualized consideration of these cases.”
And he also said he still wants to lawmakers to pass a law with “specific guidelines” that can be used moving forward.
State lawmakers have pressed Hogan to move forward quickly on giving financial compensation, with 50 of them signing a letter last month saying it is “critical for the State to recognize the harm inflicted upon each wrongfully convicted Marylander and to help the innocent men rebuild their lives.”
Lawyers for the exonerated men have asked the board to award each man $100,000 per year spent behind bars.
This story will be updated.