Maryland’s spending panel on Wednesday is set to award more than $8.7 million to three recently exonerated men who spent more than 100 combined years in prison.
The Board of Public Works, which is chaired by Gov. Larry Hogan, is set to award about $2.9 million to Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart Jr. and Ransom Watkins, who were formally cleared last year of the notorious 1983 murder of a Baltimore junior high school student over a Georgetown basketball jacket.
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins are innocent of a 37-year-old murder of DeWitt Duckett, a ninth grader at Harlem Park Junior High School, who was shot in his neck inside the West Baltimore school.
Mosby said the detective and prosecutor in 1983 coached and coerced the testimony of four students who identified Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins as the killers ― and the students later recanted that testimony. Baltimore prosecutors now say police discounted interviews from other students who identified another person as the killer.
“I’m delighted that these three men have been granted the compensation they deserve, but it’s awful that they had to go through a legal process to obtain this small measure of justice," Mosby said. "I’m asking the state legislature to pass the exoneree compensation bill so that this process becomes automatic and more humane.”
Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins are the latest prisoners exonerated by a partnership between Mosby’s conviction integrity unit and two nonprofit innocence projects.
The state payouts are the latest in a series of moves from the Board of Public Works, which is composed of Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, to compensate exonerated prisoners for their years behind bars.
In the fall, the board approved about $9 million for five men who were wrongly convicted and imprisoned for decades,
The board awarded payments of $78,916 per year served by the men ― Jerome Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Walter Lomax, Clarence Shipley and Hubert James Williams ― because it represents a five-year average of the state’s median household income.