Maryland housing advocates, lawmakers discuss bills to reform eviction process, stem housing crisis

To create an eviction process that is more fair to tenants, Frosh said he plans to ask lawmakers to increase the state’s eviction filing fee to at least the national average of $120 and prohibit landlords from passing off that cost on to tenants. This increased surcharge would also fund representation for tenants in court, Frosh said, linking his proposal to a bill sponsored by Fisher and Sen. Shelly Hettleman, of Baltimore County, which would provide low-income renters with a right to a lawyer.