Everett Browning steps in as acting chair of Maryland’s Democratic Party

Everett Browning will serve as the acting chair of the Maryland Democratic Party until a permanent replacement is chosen to fill the vacancy left by former party Chair Yvette Lewis.

A U.S. Navy and Gulf War veteran, Browning is taking the reins following the resignation of Lewis, who left her post effective Oct. 6. His first official event as acting chair is a reception on Oct. 28 in Potomac.

According to his LinkedIn account, Browning is the co-founder and president of Coalition of Minority Business Owners, a cybersecurity and information technology company that provides consulting and support services for commercial organizations and federal and state agencies. He also serves as the vice president of 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County, a community leadership program.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Browning ran an unsuccessful campaign to represent Prince George’s County in the Maryland Senate, coming in third behind Tiffany Alston and Joanne Benson, both of whom are Democrats. Benson, who has served in the Maryland General Assembly for 32 years, swept Browning and Alston in the 2018 General Election.

He also served on Gov. Wes Moore’s transition team on the committee to study how to make Maryland more competitive.

According to the bylaws of the Maryland Democratic Party, the party’s first vice chair will become the acting chair if the elected chair dies or resigns. Browning served as Lewis’ first vice chair.

The state central committee must elect a replacement chair within 60 days of Browning stepping into his role. The elected individual will fill the role for the remainder of the term. Moore said in a statement upon the announcement of Lewis’ recommendation that he will make a candidate recommendation to the state central committee.