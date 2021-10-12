Marylander to head EPA region overseeing Mid-Atlantic states

A Montgomery County man has been named to head the Environmental Protection Agency region overseeing Maryland and four other states, the White House said Tuesday.
Adam Ortiz, director of the suburban Washington county’s Department of Environmental Protection, will lead the region whose territory includes, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, as well as Washington D.C., and seven federally recognized tribes.
Ortiz was previously director of the Prince George’s County Department of Environment, and served in the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley focusing on workforce, higher education, and veterans affairs.
The EPA has 10 regions responsible for executing agency programs in their areas.
The agency is tasked with working with Maryland and other states on Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.