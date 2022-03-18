Emmett C. Burns Jr., a former Maryland delegate and reverend of Rising Sun First Baptist Church, dies at 81, family says

Former Del. Emmett C. Burns Jr. served in Annapolis from 1995 until 2015. (Sun photo by Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Former Del. Emmett C. Burns Jr., the first African American elected to statewide office representing Baltimore County, and the reverend at Rising Sun First Baptist Church, which he started with his wife in their Lochearn home, died Thursday.

The Rev. Burns was 81.

Advertisement

“He was very instrumental and strong leader in the community. He was a man of morals, values, ethics and integrity. We are going to sorely miss him,” said Del. Benjamin T. Brooks Sr., who took over the Rev. Burns’ seat in the 10th District in Baltimore County in 2015.

The Rev. Burns served in Annapolis from 1995 until 2015, representing communities in Lochearn, Milford Mill and Randallstown. In 2005, he helped pass a bill that renamed Baltimore-Washington International Airport for Thurgood Marshall, after the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Advertisement

“He was very proud that he changed the name of the airport,” said Pastor Engel Burns, the Rev. Burns’ son.

The Rev. Burns was born in 1940 in Jackson, Mississippi. He earned his undergraduate degree from Jackson State University, master’s degrees from Virginia Union University and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education, and a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh. The Rev. Burns went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 to 1978.

He worked at the NAACP under civil rights activist Medgar Evers, who was assassinated in 1963. Mr. Evers had been a mentor to the Rev. Burns, Pastor Burns said. The Rev. Burns borrowed Mr. Evers’ car for a first date with Earlean Poe, who would later become his wife.

2008 file photo. Del. Emmett C. Burns, Jr. asks questions to a panelist over House Bill 712, which called for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland. (GLENN FAWCETT / Baltimore Sun)

The Rev. Burns relocated to Baltimore to serve as the NAACP’s regional director, serving Maryland, Washington and Virginia.

Until that time, the Rev. Burns’ son said, his father had been working as a pastor, and was the third Baptist pastor in his family. The Rev. Burns and his wife started Rising Sun First Baptist Church in the living room of their Lochearn home in the early 1980s.

He left the NAACP and moved to pastoring full time, his son said. When redistricting occurred in Baltimore County, an opportunity arose to elect an African American to statewide office to represent the county.

The Rev. Burns’ son remembered his father taking a vote at the family table one morning.

“He asked us if he should run,” his son recalled. He won his first election at the breakfast table, his son said.

Advertisement

The Rev. Burns’ early work advocating on civil rights issues and his faith helped shape his political career. At times, his faith would cause friction in his political life, his son said.

The Rev. Burns has been a prominent opponent of same-sex marriage, and wrote Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti asking him to quiet linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo, an outspoken supporter of same-sex marriage.

People hold hands during prayer at a worship service led by Del. Emmett C. Burns Jr., third from left behind the cross. He included a tribute to Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun)

Same-sex marriage passed the legislature in 2012.

“He was true to his faith,” his son said.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekdays Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Engel Burns, who now leads Rising Sun as its pastor, said his father’s biggest accomplishment was serving the church.

“As much as he loved serving people in the civic arena, his real passion was the church,” he said.

Advertisement

The Rev. Burns was also a caring father and husband, his son said.

[ Gerard Anthony ‘Gerry’ Valerio, graphic designer, dies ]

“He loved his family, he loved his children, and he cherished my mom,” he said.

In addition to his wife and son, the Rev. Burns is survived by two other sons and five grandchildren.

Plans for services have not been finalized.

This story will be updated.