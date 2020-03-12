Baltimore’s emergency management director on leave amid coronavirus preparations

Baltimore’s emergency management director is on leave as the city prepares for an outbreak of the new coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed.
David McMillan, director of the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management, is on leave, said Lester Davis, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. He would not provide additional details Thursday, saying he was not at liberty to discuss personnel matters.
McMillan, whose annual salary as of June 30 was $132,600, could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a statement Thursday morning that did not mention McMillan, Young said there is a team of “supremely qualified” people heading the Office of Emergency Management.
Chief Charles Svehla, a top official in the Fire Department, is serving as acting emergency manager. Two other fire department officials — Chief James Wallace and Capt. Scott Brillman — are helping to handling the office’s day-to-day operations, Young said.
The mayor said during a Wednesday news conference that there were no known cases of COVID-19 in the city, but said preparing for the illness is his administration’s priority.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the total number of coronavirus cases counted in Maryland is 12.
“The city is well-positioned,” Davis said. “We have a group of emergency managers who are well-trained and together have over 85 years of experience."