Elijah Cummings to make first major speech since President Trump’s tweets that criticized him and Baltimore City

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings delivers his first major speech Wednesday since President Donald Trump’s lengthy string of tweets and comments sharply critical of the Baltimore Democrat, the city and his district, which Trump called “rat and rodent infested.”
Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is to speak at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon in Washington.
The press club said the veteran congressman was to address the committee’s investigations of the Trump administration and of the prescription drug industry’s pricing practices.
It is not certain whether he will also address Trump’s tweets. A question-and-answer session was scheduled after his talk.
The president not only commented about the city last week but also tweeted “Too Bad!” after he learned that the congressman’s Baltimore home was broken into July 27. Cummings said he scared away the intruder by yelling at the man.
Trump defended his response, tweeting that it was “not meant as a wise-guy tweet.”
The president also addressed the city’s homicide rate last week at a rally. "The homicide rate in Baltimore is significantly higher than El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala,” Trump told supporters.
“Gimme a place that you think is pretty bad. Gimme a place,” Trump continued. “The guy says, ‘Afghanistan.’ I believe it’s higher than Afghanistan. In our country. Think of that."
Cummings spoke to reporters about Trump last weekend at a ribbon-cutting for a community park several blocks from his Druid Heights home.
“I’d love for him to sit down and talk to the doctors at Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland and see the beautiful neighborhoods of our city, and I’d be happy to have him,” Cummings said.
Cummings has recently drawn the president’s ire for his criticisms of how federal immigration authorities treat detainees, particularly children.
Cummings’ committee recently subpoenaed private communications records from White House officials, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The committee said it is investigating whether emails and texts about “official business" violated federal law by being sent to or from White House officials on personal accounts.
The congressman has complained that the administration has repeatedly ignored requests for witnesses and documents that are part of the House’s appropriate oversight of the executive branch.